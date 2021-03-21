HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — A portion of a Grant County road construction project has been moved up to this summer.
Work to improve a section of Wisconsin 11 between Wisconsin 35 and Hazel Green will take place this summer, with an anticipated completion in November, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. This section of the project was initially scheduled for 2022.
The work will include resurfacing the pavement, replacing guardrails, repairing box culverts and fixing bridge structures.
Wisconsin 11 will be closed to through traffic during construction. Vehicles will be detoured to U.S. 151 and the Wisconsin 11 and Wisconsin 80 intersection in Hazel Green.
“The highway will remain open to local traffic and access will be maintained to properties in the work zone,” the release states.