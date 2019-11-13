MONTICELLO, Iowa -- A Monticello Community School District employee recently was named elementary school counselor of the year by a state association. 

Aimee Hospodarsky received the distinction from Iowa School Counselor Association, according to a press release. She has been a school counselor since 2001. 

The release states Hospodarsky has developed a comprehensive school counseling program for the Monticello district's two elementary schools. She also was part of a leadership team that received a District of Distinction award. 

Hospodarsky also has been active in the association, serving as vice president and president. She also was appointed to Future Ready Iowa Alliance. 

