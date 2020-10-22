LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County supervisors recently approved sending the proposed 2021 county budget to the County Executive Committee for final review.
Total proposed expenditures are more than $50.4 million. This year’s county budget was more than $51.3 million.
When last reviewed in September, the proposed budget had a deficit of $2.5 million, which officials said now stands at $235,000.
Next year’s budget would include a 1% pay increase for nonrepresented county employees on Jan. 1 and July 1, while county employees would see a 3% increase in health insurance costs. The county also would have to include a nearly 16% increase in the cost of workers’ compensation coverage.
Officials said the county is projecting a 2% increase in county sales tax revenue and a $28,000 decrease in shared revenue from the State of Wisconsin.
The local tax levy increase for the proposed budget is less than $750,000.
The Grant County Highway Department would help to reduce the county budget deficit by offering $440,000 of the department’s undesignated reserves.
Officials also said the general obligation debt payment for the Grant County Community Services building would be more than $1.5 million; however, that payment would be reduced when money that previously was levied by the county for capital projects is applied to the debt payment.
The proposed budget will be presented for consideration on Tuesday, Nov. 10. A public hearing also will take place.