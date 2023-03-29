Over the past four years, Michael Wlochal has wondered whether some of the lessons he’s learned in the classrooms of Dubuque Senior High School are truly applicable in the real world.
But when he joined the Dubuque Community School District’s high school robotics team, he found himself using geometry to perfect the length of a robotic arm or physics to calculate the torque of gears on the machine that he and his teammates constructed for competitions each year.
His interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects was piqued, and Michael enrolled in machining and computer science classes at Senior. After he graduates in June, he plans to study computer science in college.
Recommended for you
“(Robotics) has given me the opportunity to explore and use what I’ve been taught in class, as well as learning a lot of new skills,” he said.
A bill that recently passed the Iowa Senate would bolster state recognition of and funding for high school robotics teams such as Dubuque’s. Local students and coaches say the proposed legislation is an important step toward expanding robotics and launching it in schools that do not currently offer a team.
“These students are getting a chance to practice their future careers in a safe setting,” said robotics team coach Ann Arnold, who teaches math at the Dubuque district’s Alta Vista Campus. “They’re learning to communicate with adults, meet deadlines and work in high-pressure situations … We need to get as many students to participate in robotics as we can, just to give them a head start after high school.”
Dubuque Community Schools’ high school robotics team, which competes in FIRST Robotic Challenge competitions, currently has 31 members, who attend both Senior and Hempstead high schools. The team has grown in recent years, particularly through strong incoming classes — 13 freshmen joined the team this year, according to Senior sophomore Ella Meyer.
She said the growth is due in large part to the team’s outreach sessions, where members visit the district’s middle and elementary schools to demonstrate their robot and discuss the program. In addition to boosting team numbers, the students’ outreach efforts also helped earn the team the Sustainability Award at a recent regional competition, given to a team that has developed a sustainable program both in terms of membership and budget.
The Dubuque district’s younger students have competitive robotics opportunities of their own: teams at Washington, Jefferson and Eleanor Roosevelt middle schools compete in the FIRST Tech Challenge, and the district sponsors FIRST LEGO League teams at both Roosevelt and Marshall Elementary School, according to Julie Lange, the district’s director of digital literacy.
“We are exposing kids very early to so many things in STEM education, trying to grow their interest,” she said.
The robotics bill that recently passed the Senate was introduced earlier this session by Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and run by Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire. It would designate robotics teams as a career and technical student organization and would require the state Department of Education to “provide educational resources and technical assistance” to school districts for chartering robotics teams.
Officials from smaller area districts said state support for their robotics programs would be valuable for future growth.
“We really scrounge to find enough money to buy parts, because technology changes every year,” said Michael Marshall, industrial technology teacher and robotics coach at Bellevue High School.
Bellevue’s robotics program launched nine years ago and previously had two teams, but participation took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the school’s single team has four students.
At Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, science and computer science teacher Bob Oberfoell has coached the school’s robotics team — which typically numbers about 10 to 15 students — for the past decade.
“The FIRST programs provide a lot of needed STEM skills,” he said. “Robots, computer programming, designing, engineering process — those things are not going away. They’re in high demand, and we’ve seen a lot of growth in the students that have participated in our robotics program.”
He said the school would like to add a second robotics team, including, potentially, an all-female team to encourage more girls to participate in STEM.
Western Dubuque High School does not currently have a competitive robotics team, but does offer a Robotics 1 class and plans to launch Robotics 2, with an emphasis on programming, as a course this fall. If interest continues to increase, Principal Jacob Feldmann said the school hopes to eventually start a team, and a bill such as the one in the Iowa Statehouse now could help them get it off the ground when the time comes.
“This gives our kids that are interested in concepts like programming another opportunity to excel,” he said. “It’s exciting that the state is now coming out and giving more and more schools the opportunity that maybe have not had it in the past.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.