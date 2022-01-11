A local provider is joining others around the country to ensure that blood is available for emergency situations in the future.
ImpactLife, a nonprofit organization that provides blood for hospitals throughout the tri-state area and beyond, announced on Monday its joining of the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, a partnership of community blood centers with the goal of reducing blood shortages in emergency situations.
Previously, disasters or emergency situations that would strain a regional blood center’s supply would prompt that center to reach out to surrounding ones in the hopes of securing the needed blood, but the availability of those supplies was never guaranteed.
“Previously, we relied on a hope and a prayer,” said Amanda Hess, vice president of donor relations and marketing for ImpactLife. “It’s not something that is effective. You need something that you can rely on.”
Under the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, participating blood centers agree to create special reserves of blood on a rotating, “on call” schedule that can be accessed by any participating member in the case of a mass casualty or natural disaster event.
Hess said the partnership ensures that hospitals in ImpactLife’s region will have access to blood reserves during emergency situations.
Participating centers will be put “on-call” in three-week cycles, during which their reserves must be ready and available for use by hospitals throughout the country. Multiple blood centers will be “on-call” at the same time.
Virginia Burdine, transfusion service medical director for MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, said the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the number of blood donations throughout the nation, and hospitals recently have been forced to turn to multiple blood centers during natural disasters.
“We are seeing consistent nationwide blood shortages,” Burdine said. “Having a reserve like this is really critical right now. The blood centers and the hospitals are trying to be socially cognizant of blood utilization and stewardship.”
ImpactLife serves 126 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, including both hospitals in Dubuque. Hospitals in Clayton, Delaware, Jones and Jackson counties in Iowa; in Jo Daviess County, Ill.; and in Grant, Lafayette and Iowa counties in Wisconsin also are provided blood by the organization.
The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps was formed last year and currently includes 31 participating blood centers throughout the U.S.
Mike Rasso, director of sales and inventory for ImpactLife, noted that if an emergency happens in the nonprofit’s service region when it is “on call,” priority will be given to supplying its region first.
“It’s at our discretion to hold back if necessary,” he said. “We will take care of our local region first.”