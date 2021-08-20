The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
John S. Datisman, 35, of Sherrill, Iowa, was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the 15000 block of Lore Mound Road on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
Jenna M. Anthony, 25, of 1575 Austin St., was arrested at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Main Street on a warrant charging two counts of child endangerment.
Tod D. Rothenberger, 44, of 2635 Raven Oaks Drive, No. 8, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Kaufmann Avenue and Crissy Drive on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Rothenberger assaulted Angela M. Meyer, 42, of 2635 Raven Oaks Drive, No. 3.
Fred L. Vance Jr., 27, of 405 Hill St., was arrested at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Central Avenue on a warrant charging domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Vance assaulted Janel J. Webb, 23, of 588 Clarke Drive, on Nov. 30 in the 2500 block of Central Avenue.
Jesus C.M. Robinson, 22, of Houston, was arrested at 2:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Dodge Street on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Robinson assaulted Iesha M. Cousain, 26, of Houston, in the parking lot of Walmart, 4200 Dodge St.
Dupaco community Credit Union, 1465 Sycamore St., reported a forgery case resulting in the loss of $2,295 at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Jan L. Cody, 69, of 2222 Queen St., No. 209, reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 9 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday at her residence.
John C. McSpadden, 22, of 1698 Jackson St., No. 6, reported criminal mischief to a vehicle and its tires totaling $800 between 8:50 and 9 p.m. Monday while it was parked in the area of East 19th and Jackson streets.
Jean M. Choquet, 70, of 2422 White St., reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to two vehicles between 10 p.m. Sunday and noon Monday in the 2400 block of White Street.