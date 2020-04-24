DYERSVILLE, Iowa — City of Dyersville officials this week agreed to pay up to $52,500 toward engineering services needed to extend city water and sewer service to the Field of Dreams movie site.
However, if the city is unsuccessful in securing a federal grant that would cover up to 80% of the estimated $6 million cost of the infrastructure project, Go the Distance Baseball, the movie site’s ownership group, will reimburse the city for half the engineering costs.
Tom Mietzel, CEO of Go the Distance Baseball, said many exciting things are happening at the site, where much of the 1989 baseball classic “Field of Dreams” was filmed.
“This year we were able to build a brand new retail store. It’s on the site,” he said. “We are also building out an event center for meetings, weddings — you name it. If we are going to continue to grow, we have to have water and sewer.”
City leaders initially were hesitant to front the engineering costs until Mietzel offered to split the expense if the city does not receive a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. If the city is successful, the federal agency will cover 80% of the project, with the city handling the remainder.
Typically, grants of this nature require a 50% match from local sources, according to Jacque Rahe, executive director of the Dyersville Area Economic Development Corp.
“Because of the situation we are in, the federal government is trying to keep things going,” Rahe said.
Rahe said city officials in 2011 completed a sewer and water study at the Field of Dreams.
The City Council also approved a resolution to begin engineering work with WHKS & Co. as it moves forward with the second of three planned bridge projects.
The city’s payments will not exceed $170,100 for the first phase on the bridge planned for Seventh Street Southwest and First Avenue West. Final design costs cannot exceed $125,400.
“The whole theory is to add connectivity within city limits to allow for pedestrian and city traffic because of flooding or railroad blockage,” said City Administrator Mick Michel.
The bridge project costs ideally will be covered, in part, by a Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant. The total project is estimated to cost roughly $16 million, Michel said.
The bridge projects will be constructed in phases, but if the city does not receive the BUILD grant, the projects may take place over the course of the next decade, said Dyersville public works Director John Wandsnider
“With the grant, it’s an opportunity to do them all,” he said.
Engineering work already has begun on a bridge at 12th Avenue Southwest and 13th Avenue Southeast, Wandsnider said. Work on the bridge that will be added along Beltline Road has not begun.