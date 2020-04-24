News in your town

Authorities: Dubuque man causes $5,000 damage to squad car, injures deputy

More than 1,000 new unemployment claims filed in Dubuque County

Epworth native receives prestigious scholarship to help her shoot for the stars

Drive-up benefit set Sunday for Stockton firefighter with cancer

Manchester man charged after high-speed chase in which deputy was seriously injured

City of Dyersville agrees to fund engineering for sewer, water extensions to Field of Derams

United Way postpones Over the Edge fundraising event

Dubuque leaders adopt budget designed for 'flexibility' during pandemic fallout

Dubuque-based financial company issues quarterly dividend

Lancaster library director leaving for new position

Whiskey akin to the fountain of youth for 102-year-old Dubuque woman

Grant County supervisors OK possibility of health citations during pandemic

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday afternoon)

Illinois governor to extend stay-at-home order for 30 days

Manchester man charged after high-speed chase in which deputy was seriously injured

Drive-up benefit set Sunday for Stockton firefighter with cancer

UPDATE: Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin officials release latest COVID-19 data

Jones County offering emergency food deliveries due to COVID-19

United Way postpones Over the Edge fundraising event

Prairie du Chien officials reopen some recreation spots

Lancaster library director leaving for new position

Transportation officials: UD student pilot lost control in helicopter crash

Grant County supervisors OK possibility of health citations during pandemic

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday morning)

Applications accepted for Dubuque County food project grants

Organizers cancel Dubuque's Memorial Day parade

Western Dubuque school board OKs pay for hourly employees during shutdown

UnityPoint Health-Dubuque workers reuse materials, donate supplies to homeless shelter

Fidelity Bank & Trust announces donations to communities

New COVID-19 cases reported Dubuque, Jones, Grant counties

Annual Boy Scouts Mother's Day breakfast in Dubuque postponed

Local March of Dimes organizers encourage participation in virtual event

Crawford County to reopen campgrounds this weekend -- with some restrictions

Dubuque County leaders question effectiveness of new statewide COVID-19 testing program

Officials confirm 17 COVID-19 cases at Grant County long-term-care facility

Peosta study shows shortfall in affordable housing

5 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Galena Public Library trustees cited for violating open meetings law