A Dubuque teenager was sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing a convenience store at gunpoint.
Tyshaun D. McKinney, 16, was sentenced Monday by Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt after pleading guilty to felony charges of first-degree theft and going armed with intent. He initially was charged with first-degree robbery and assault while participating in a felony but pleaded guilty to the amended charges.
McKinney was sentenced to 10 years on the theft charge and five years on the weapons charge, with the prison terms to be served concurrently. Prosecutors had recommended that the 10- and five-year terms be served consecutively. McKinney’s attorney, Steven Drahozal, had asked Shubatt to sentence the teenager to formal probation because of his age.
Shubatt said he took McKinney’s age into consideration when passing sentence.
“By serving these sentences concurrently, he has an opportunity to get paroled sooner and receive the support he needs, but he is not going to be in the community, where he poses a danger,” Shubatt said.
Court documents state that police responded to Kwik Stop, 2360 Central Ave., on Aug. 1 for a report of an armed robbery.
Cashier Donna J. Brown, 43, said a person later identified as McKinney “walked into the store, pulled out a handgun, pointed the gun at Brown and said, ‘Give me all the cash,’” documents state.
McKinney forced Brown toward the register. Brown emptied the register of cash and put the cash in a plastic bag, documents state. McKinney forced Brown to walk into the store’s back room and left with the money.
“He committed a highly dangerous offense that also seems repeatable,” said Assistant County Attorney Josh Sims. “This was not a defendant who was feeding an addiction or was in desperate poverty. The defendant said he thought committing these crimes would be something fun to do that day.”
Addressing Shubatt, McKinney said he was under the influence of drugs when he robbed the store.
“I popped pills and smoked weed and woke up with a cloudy mind,” he said. “(The robbery) was my fault, but it was also because of the things I was on.”
Drahozal said justice would not be served by sending the teenager to prison because of a variety of factors, including his age.
“I don’t think society is served by incarcerating a 16-year-old for 15 years,” Drahozal said. “If the court sentences Tyshaun to what the state recommends, what it will do is surround him with adults with whom he can model criminal behavior and leave him vulnerable.”
Drahozal argued that sentencing McKinney to probation, not prison, would give the teenager an opportunity to “get his act together and learn skills to make him a successful person.”
Shubatt disagreed with that assessment.
“We’re considerably beyond ‘getting his act together,’” he said. “One thing that is not in dispute is that this is an extremely serious — I would say grave — set of circumstances.”