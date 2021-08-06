Tom Auge heard that the Chicago White Sox would come to Dubuque County to play baseball and immediately thought of his grandfather.
“It made me feel connected to my grandfather,” Auge said.
The White Sox and the New York Yankees will play a regular season game on Thursday, Aug. 12, at a temporary stadium adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. Auge’s grandfather, also named Thomas Auge, was a longtime Loras College history professor who published an article in 1989 about a previous White Sox visit to the area for an exhibition game.
“When the (“Field of Dreams”) movie was announced, he used that as a way to tell about a game between the White Sox and Dubuque College, now Loras College,” Auge said of his grandfather.
The May 3, 1916, game in Dubuque was a reunion of sorts for the White Sox.
Team owner Charles Comiskey had played professionally in Dubuque, manager Clarence “Pants” Rowland was born in Platteville, Wis., but grew up in Dubuque, and star pitcher Urban “Red” Faber was a Cascade, Iowa, native who lived in Dubuque as a teen and young minor-leaguer.
“The White Sox’s ties to Dubuque and northeast Iowa are pretty strong and historic,” said Scott Reifert, the team’s current senior vice president for communications.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the game in its May 4, 1916, edition.
THOUSANDS CHEER CHICAGO WHITE SOXIt was a gala day in Dubuque on Wednesday for more than 5,000 ball fans who turned out to welcome Charles Comiskey and his White Sox from Chicago. Manager “Pants” Rowland and pitcher “Red” Faber came in for their share of honor.
As Comiskey, accompanied by a number of local fans, marched to his box seat directly back of the catcher’s position, the crowd en masse applauded him for at least two minutes.
Manager Rowland and Faber drew a loud ovation as they appeared on the field.
Before going too far, it must be remembered that the members of the Dubuque College team figured strongly in the entertainment of the big leaguers. While they made a good showing upon the field, they were trimmed by a score of 8 to 0. Everybody had a good time and they went away satisfied.
Long before the umpire shouted “Play ball,” hundreds of fans began pouring into the bleachers and grandstand. By 3:30, every available seat was filled. The kiddies were there also, and they occupied the sidelines.
While waiting for the game to start, the Dubuque College band, which is one of the best in the country for a college, played popular airs.
In the third inning, when Faber came to bat, there was quiet in the big crowd. Six Cascade supporters of Faber marched to home plate. A signal was given, and all the White Sox players, also the Dubuque College players, surrounded home plate. Hats were removed and ceremonies began. Mayor J.F. Keefe, of Cascade, in impressive language, presented a beautiful $100 gold watch and a bouquet to the auburn-haired youth.
Manager Rowland was also presented with a beautiful bouquet of carnations and roses.
There was a round of hand-shaking and the game proceeded.
As the big-leaguer took his position at the bat, a burst of applause came from the grandstand and bleachers that was almost deafening.