As the total number of jobs in Iowa returns to pre-pandemic levels, jobs in the Dubuque metropolitan area are also at their highest since the coronavirus pandemic began.

State and local officials said the job growth appears to indicate a continuing expansion of Iowa’s and the area’s economy, though concerns remain over a stagnant labor force participation rate that could spell trouble for filling available jobs.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

