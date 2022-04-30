PEOSTA, Iowa — The city of Peosta is planning to upgrade its temporary City Hall space.
This week, Peosta City Council voted unanimously to approve a professional services agreement with Veenstra & Kimm Inc. to create preliminary designs for the renovation and expansion of City Hall offices at the Peosta Community Centre, 7896 Burds Rd.
City officials intend to add 1,775 square feet to the building, along with completely renovating city offices and the City Council chambers at the Community Centre, with construction potentially starting as early as January 2023.
City Administrator Annette Ernst said the project fixes many ongoing issues at City Hall, including limited staff and storage space and lack of security. The project also will provide the city with additional office space to accommodate increasing city staff as Peosta’s population continues to grow. Improvements would include a new upper-floor entrance for the Community Centre and the installation of an elevator.
“We are growing very rapidly, and this is the kind of upgrade that is needed right now,” Ernst said. “The current space we have has been cobbled together and there is no privacy.”
Peosta city staff relocated to the Community Centre in 2005. City officials have long held that the recreation center is only a temporary City Hall and that a new, permanent city office will be constructed in the future.
Ernst said those plans still stand, but with a new City Hall not anticipated to come to fruition for at least another seven to 10 years, officials are moving now to upgrade the current City Hall and address the city’s administrative needs.
“We are bursting at the seems,” Ernst said. “It’s a logical move to go ahead and renovate the space we are in.”
Ernst said the city does not yet know the total anticipated cost of the renovation, but she added that it will explore all funding options for the project, including applying for grants and utilizing economic development funds.
Peosta Mayor Russ Pfab said the project is long overdue.
“This is something we have been planning for years,” he said. “A new City Hall is something that is down the road, but this needs to be done now.”
When the city does eventually move out of the Peosta Community Centre, Ernst said the updated space will be used by recreation staff to put on additional programming.
“We’re still only temporary visitors here,” Ernst said. “Once we leave, the Community Centre can use that space for a whole bunch of different things.”