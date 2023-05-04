Area court officials say a drop in public confidence in state and federal courts nationally is a worrying trend, though it does not seem to have filtered down to the perception of courts primarily serving the tri-state area.
The U.S. Supreme Court has been in the national spotlight as members weigh decisions on significant issues. A draft of the opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked one year ago this week, and the court now is considering the fate of more expansive water pollution regulations that have been challenged by numerous states, including Iowa.
Supreme Court justices also have been in the news, as Senate Democrats this week said they would pursue stronger ethics rules for the highest court following reports that Justice Clarence Thomas participated in luxury vacations and a real estate deal with a top GOP donor. Republicans have opposed the effort.
Lower-level courts also have attracted widespread attention, including the 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court race that saw historic funding from partisan political groups. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently made headlines when she entered a secure area before the Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments on her request to reverse a block on the fetal heartbeat abortion ban she signed into law.
Meanwhile, long-term historical polling shows public opinion for the nation’s highest court falling. Polls of public confidence for lower, local courts and judges have historically been higher and steadier. However, recent studies and top law schools and legal groups such as the American Bar Association have indicated that public confidence in local courts could be tied to opinion about higher courts.
While he said he was not aware of drooping confidence locally, Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter, who is based in Dubuque County, said he is concerned by the broader trend.
“I don’t get that sentiment or hear those mumblings at a local level, that it’s partisan or corrupt or anything like that,” he said. “But you hear things about the U.S. Supreme Court. Those are so public and so political, and sometimes so attacking, that it doesn’t always leave a good taste in people’s mouth about the judiciary.”
Circuit Court Judge Craig Day, based in Grant County, Wis., shared similar sentiments.
“There are always, and always have been, and always will be, litigants who are aggrieved with the (local) system,” he said. “I have not noticed eroding confidence at a local level, more broadly. But it is an issue systemically. We do what we can locally to let people know that (higher courts are) not us.”
Gallup Global Research has polled U.S. residents on their confidence in the U.S. Supreme Court since the 1950s and found that confidence has dropped steadily since the early 1970s.
Duke University faculty in a lecture last year highlighted a recent study that found evidence that falling public confidence in higher courts might have begun to hurt the standing of lower courts. And a University of Pennsylvania study from 2022 found that, in places where local judges are elected, one-third of adults only would vote for a judge who shares their political beliefs.
Chris Budzisz, a political science professor at Loras College in Dubuque, said the trajectory of confidence in higher courts follows the increase in U.S. political partisanship. Partisan polarization makes Congress more hostile to bipartisan action on regulation. Regulations, therefore, increasingly are managed by the executive branch, then challenged by state officials and eventually decided by the Supreme Court.
“The view increases in importance as we’ve tended to look to the courts to resolve some of these political conflicts,” he said. “It’s expected now that the court weigh in on these higher-profile issues.”
Bitter said another barrier to confidence could be people not knowing the difference between different levels of court.
“If you asked the average person how it works in Iowa, how it works in Illinois and how it works in Wisconsin, I would say most people don’t understand,” he said.
The U.S. and state Supreme Courts decide the legality of laws that have been made, as well as how law is enforced, on the occasions that lower cases reach them. Local circuit and district courts preside over criminal and civil cases.
State supreme court justices get their benches differently in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. In Iowa, they are nominated by the governor and approved by the state Senate. In Wisconsin, justices are elected on a nonpartisan ballot. In Illinois, justices are elected on a partisan ballot.
In Wisconsin, lower court judges are elected. In Iowa, they are appointed and then face retention votes on election ballots. In Illinois, circuit judges run in partisan elections, then appoint associate judges.
Day said that partisan influences on the path to the bench in Wisconsin likely is to blame for much of the public skepticism in courts there. Bitter said the lack of campaigning in Iowa helps perception there.
In any case, Bitter said lower court judges must be vigilant to maintain public confidence.
“In the courtroom, a judge has to act with appropriate temperament and candor and treat all parties with respect and fairly,” he said. “Outside the courtroom, I think a judge has to act with some consideration of the public view and what people would expect from a judicial official morally, ethically and legally, things like that.”
