Question: Who is behind the “Historic Highway 20 Route” signs that have recently appeared on Loras Boulevard and University Avenue?
Answer: The nonprofit organization Historic Route 20 Association Inc. contacted the City of Dubuque’s Planning Services Department about installing the signs in the city, according to city spokesman Randy Gehl.
The organization has been erecting signs on the original 1926 U.S. Route 20, which ran about 3,365 miles from Boston to Newport, Ore. According to the association’s website, the goal is to bring people back to small towns along the route that now might be bypassed by interstates.
In Iowa, the website said, the route ran from Dubuque to Sioux City and covered 333 miles. The beginning of Iowa’s route in Dubuque was determined to be on Locust and West Sixth streets.
In participating towns along the route, the organization asked for signs near the beginning and end of city limits marking out the highway, the website said.
Question: How long has the City of Dubuque’s City Focus magazine been delivered? How much does it cost to produce?
Answer: The magazine is produced one or two times a year by the city’s Public Information Office, according to Gehl. The most recent issue, which focuses on COVID-19, was mailed to all postal addresses within city limits.
Gehl’s email said the cost to print and distribute nearly 29,000 copies of the magazine is about $17,000.
The City of Dubuque’s website has all previous City Focus issues online, and each one focuses on a different city-related topic. The first City Focus was published in the fall of 2005. However, the website does not show that issues were published in 2011, 2013, 2018 or 2019.