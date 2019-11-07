News in your town

Sources: Former lawmaker from Dubuque offered money for endorsements of Steyer

Sign-ups for Salvation Army giveaway held beginning next week

Man arrested in sting after Dubuque woman's OD death now faces federal charge

Food giveaway to be held this weekend in Dubuque

Alzheimer's Association to hold presentation in Dubuque

Beckman students among national elite in FFA agriscience fair

$15,000 grant to help complete report on historic Dubuque home

Jackson County prosecutor drops case against woman over alleged prostitution

Cassville to reveal contents of 69-year-old time capsule

Galena school board names interim superintendents, discusses strategy for hiring new leader

Election results, Day 2: Select races in Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware, Jackson, Jones counties

Western Dubuque student takes first place at color guard competition

Water interruptions expected as crews repair main break in East Dubuque

4 council members pushed to fire Dubuque city manager, citing 16 concerns

Eastern Iowa voters, election officials contend with major changes in recent election

Correction

Nightlife

What's happening

Jackson County prosecutor drops case against woman over alleged prostitution

Galena school board names interim superintendents, discusses strategy for hiring new leader

GALLERY: Most-read TH stories from October

National Drone Safety Awareness Week event set for Thursday, Friday

Cassville to reveal contents of 69-year-old time capsule

Local law enforcement reports

B&B owner appointed to Maquoketa City Council

Dubuque landlords to pay more than $50,000 to settle class-action lawsuit over illegal lease

Dubuque-area detours

2 months in: So far, so good for ATVs, UTVs on Dubuque County roads

Prominent Manchester Democratic activist dies after battle with cancer

Election results: Select races in Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware, Jackson, Jones counties

Inmates moving to new Grant County Jail this week

WD, Shullsburg FFA chapters notch wins at national convention

Dubuque businesses fined for alcohol, tobacco violations

3 incumbents, newcomer elected to Dubuque School Board in uncontested race

2 incumbents, 1 newcomer elected to WD school board

Roussell unseats Del Toro as 3 newcomers, 1 incumbent elected to Dubuque council

'I should have done it way sooner:' Dubuque business poised to open storefront an example of local entrepreneurial growth

What's happening