MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Jackson County teen charged with accidentally shooting off another teen’s fingertip wants his case moved to juvenile court.
Kenneth B.W. Judd, 17, of Baldwin, is charged as an adult in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury. He has pleaded not guilty.
Judd is charged as an adult in the case due to the Iowa law that automatically tries 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults if they are accused of a serious crime.
Judd’s attorney, Joshua Reicks, filed documents Friday seeking a reverse waiver to move the case to juvenile court, citing Judd’s lack of criminal history.
“Transferring the jurisdiction to juvenile court is in the best interest of (Judd) and society,” the documents state. “The act that gives rise to this charge was a one-time incident that was not malicious but the result of youth and immaturity.”
Court documents state that Judd and Kasey J. Jones, 17, of Bernard, were in a garage in Maquoketa on July 5. Judd was trying to make a video with Jones holding a firearm.
“(Judd) while attempting the video recording discharged the firearm with the bullet going through (Jones’) phone, through his finger and into a concrete slab,” documents state. “The tip of (Jones’) finger was shot off then (thrown) away in the trash. (Jones) has had various surgeries on his finger since the bone was exposed.”
Documents state that a Snapchat video shows Judd laughing while Jones held the handgun and talked about being shot by Judd.