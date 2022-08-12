Potosi Area Fireman’s Annual Catfish Festival
Today through Sunday, Tennyson Athletic Field, and Potosi Fire and Rescue Building, 210 N Main St., Potosi, Wis.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
7 p.m. today, 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Truck and tractor pulls, live music, games and fish fry at the annual fire department fundraiser. Fish fry 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or until sold out). Admission: Free. Meal: $13 per person. More information: 608-778-2393
Saturday, Stonefield Historic Site, 12195 County Hwy VV, Cassville, Wis.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dave Rambow, site director of H.H. Bennett Studio & Museum demonstrates the art of tintype photography; Don and Anne Pawlak, known as “Snow on the Mountain,” perform with the fiddle, banjo, guitar, and mandolin; and Simone Mauser shares the history and techniques of hat making. Admission: $13.50 for adults, $11.50 for 65+, $8 for children 5-12, and free for under 5. Tickets available at: https://tinyurl.com/bder38xt. More information: 608-264-4848
Saturday, Downtown East Dubuque, Ill.
Noon to 9 p.m. Beer, wings, and fun for the whole family with live music all day. Wing tasting begins at 2 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk. Admission: Free. Tasting tickets: $10 each. More information: tinyurl.com/54mj2upc
Sunday, Packard Pavilion Amphitheater, Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The free outdoor concert series presents hits of the 70s and 80s. Free will donations may be given at intermission. More information: 563-556-2100
Sunday, Back Waters Stage, 1855 Greyhound Park Road
7 p.m. Multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker Sam Hunt will perform songs from his second album SOUTHSIDE and more. Concert will be held rain or shine. Tickets available at: Backwatersstage.com or Ticketmaster.com Cost: $69 to $100 More information: 563-582-3647
