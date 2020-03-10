SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Aging Well, 5-6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
Fulton Elementary School Blood Drive, 3-6 p.m., Moose Lodge, 2635 Windsor Ave. Walk-ins welcome.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. dominoes; noon needlework group; 12:15-3 open bridge; 12:15-4 duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 ladies bridge in the dining room.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dominoes and cards.
Wednesday
Family Movie & Frozen Buttons, 3-5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Make buttons for the first half hour, then stick around for a movie and popcorn. For all ages.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
PERFORMING ARTS
Wednesday
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details, 866-221-0302.
Wednesday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh-in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, second floor, 301 Bell St. Prospective members welcome.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
LEARNING
Wednesday
Device Advice, 2-4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Have questions about your smartphone or tablet? Members will help you figure it out.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9:30-10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Activities for the blind/low vision people, 1:30 p.m., Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. A variety of activities will take place each week. Details: 563-556-8746.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be 21 and older. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Wednesday
Lunch & Learn: Small Space Gardening, noon-1 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Learn about techniques to make the most of your garden no matter how small.
Sheet Pan Dinners, 6-8:30 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Clean eating has never been so easy to make and clean up. In this hands-on class, attendees will make three healthy sheet pan dinners. Must register; class fee is $30.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:30 p.m. early bird game; 7 p.m. regular games. Details: 563-556-8746.