An attorney has asked an Iowa District Court judge to reconsider a ruling tossing a request for a new trial by a man convicted of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Dubuque.
Eddie J. Hicks, now 31, is serving life in prison after being convicted of first- degree murder. Authorities said he stabbed his girlfriend, Kahdyesha Lemon, 21, more than 100 times and beat her in the head with a frying pan in June 2015.
Lemon died of blood loss, according to court documents.
Judge Michael Shubatt this month denied Hicks’ request for a new trial. Shubatt ruled Hicks’ claims of ineffective counsel and prosecutorial misconduct are unfounded and a rehashing of claims both a trial judge and the Iowa Court of Appeals rejected when it affirmed Hicks’ conviction.
Hicks’ attorney, Joey Hoover, however, argues Hicks’ new claims pertain to the failures of trial attorneys as well as the suppression of evidence by prosecutors.
Hicks testified during his trial that Lemon attacked him during an argument. He claimed self-defense and that he was still high on PCP at the time of the incident, affecting his judgment.
He also argued that some of Lemon’s wounds were caused by falling through a glass table, but were inaccurately characterized as stab wounds.