A trio of Dubuque Community School Board members — and one potential newcomer — have made official their intent to seek election.
Incumbents Mike Donohue, of Asbury, as well as Tami Ryan and Lisa Wittman, both of Dubuque, filed paperwork Monday that will allow them to appear on the ballot in the Nov. 5 election. Kate Parks, of Dubuque, also filed an affidavit of candidacy.
The filing period began Monday and continues through Thursday, Sept. 19.
Four seats on the seven- member board will be decided during the election, which is being held alongside contests for municipal offices for the first time. The seat currently held by Tom Barton also will appear on the ballot.