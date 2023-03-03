Sky Viewing
Today, Swiss Valley Nature Preserve and Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa
6:30 to 8 p.m. The free, family-friendly event, using telescopes and a portable planetarium, will show attendees the changes in the night sky as the seasons change from winter to spring. Spots are limited, so register and check for availability at bit.ly/3IJOgNA. More information: 563-556-6745.
Jackson County Conservation Luminary Hike
Today, Prairie Creek Recreation Area, 1215 E. Summit St., Maquoketa, Iowa
6:30 to 8 p.m. The self-guided walk will be a one-mile loop lit with luminaria, starting at Prairie Creek Pavilion. A campfire and hot cocoa will be provided at the pavilion. All ages are welcome. Admission: Free, but donations welcome. Registration and more information: 563-652-3783.
3rd Annual Model Railroad Garage Sale
Saturday, 4-H Building, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Model railroad collectors and enthusiasts can come swap and shop for all scale types. Admission: $3 per person, children 12 and under free with a paid adult. More information: 563-588-1406.
Galena Whiskey Weekend
Saturday, Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill.
5 p.m. More than 175 whiskey offerings will be available for pours. Light hors d’oeuvres will be available, and food trucks will be on site. Admission includes a keepsake glass. Tickets to a 1 p.m. session are sold out, but tickets remain available for the 5 p.m. session. Admission: $110. Tickets and more information: galenawhiskeyweekend.com.
Robin: The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience
Saturday, Mississippi Moon Bar, 301 Bell St.
8 p.m. Robin Williams tribute artist Roger Kabler performs an evening of entertainment in the style of the late comedian. Must be 21 and older to attend. Admission: $20-$30, plus fees. Tickets available at: tinyurl.com/5n97vyz2. More information: tinyurl.com/5n75vnfy.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra spring family concert and Classics 4 — “Carnival of the Animals”
Saturday and Sunday, Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
1 p.m. Saturday for spring family concert; 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday for Classics 4 concert. The DSO’s annual family concert will feature an “instrument petting zoo,” where young audience members can meet the performers and their instruments, as well as other activities. The classics concert’s program includes the eponymous Camille Saint-Saens piece and a collaboration with the Heartland Marimba Quartet. Admission: $21-$31 for the family concert, $20-$89 for Classics 4. Tickets available at: Five Flags Center box office, Ticketmaster.com and dubuquesymphony.org.
