Nan and Wil Anderson’s 74 years together have spanned continents.
The couple met in Chicago, spent decades as missionaries in Venezuela and today live in Dubuque.
Nancy “Nan” Emery was born in Missouri, but her family moved to Chicago before she entered grade school. Wilford “Wil” Anderson was born and raised on the southeast side of Chicago.
Nan and Wil went to the same schools and the same church, Bethel Evangelical Free Church. They weren’t yet in high school when they began eyeing one another.
They saw one another at church, where Nan played the piano. Nan loved sports and Wil loved boats.
Their childhoods were spent during the Great Depression, their adolescence during World War II. Wil had one brother in a German prison camp and another fighting in the Pacific, along with his brother-in-law.
The day after he graduated high school, Wil left to join the U.S. Coast Guard. He and Nan were dating by that point.
“He wrote to me every day when he was in the Coast Guard,” Nan said.
As Nan was finishing up her last year of high school, a friend of the family recommended she consider John Brown University, a Christian school in Siloam Springs, Ark. The friend, a veteran of World War I who was suffering from shell shock, had lived in the town on the recommendation of his doctor, who said he should enjoy the scenery in a small, quiet town.
Nan liked hearing about the school and decided to go down to pursue a degree in music. In 1945, Wil was on a patrol boat in Puerto Rico when he decided to get a tattoo.
“It says ‘True Love Nancy’ and it really was,” Wil said.
“He wrote me one letter and he said, ‘Do you like tattoos?’” Nan said. “I got that letter and sat down and got pencil and paper and wrote, ‘I do not like tattoos.’ But he’d already gotten it.”
When the war ended, Wil was discharged and he joined Nan at John Brown, where she was now a year ahead of him in school. He studied Bible and Christian education.
“She actually wrote out my application to go,” Wil said.
After a year together at John Brown, they decided to get married. The ceremony was held in Chicago on June 14, 1947.
The church they’d grown up in had a strong connection with missionaries across the world, and Nan and Wil both grew up hearing stories of adventure and faith.
“We grew up in an environment of missionaries,” Wil said.
In 1951, they had their first son. The following year, the young family moved to Venezuela to serve as missionaries for the free evangelical church.
“That’s the start of a whole new chapter of our lives,” Wil said.
Most English-speaking people in the country lived in cities, but Nan and Wil lived out in a rural part of Venezuela.
“It was a hard change,” Nan said.
“And we just had this boy who was only a year old,” Wil said.
For the next four decades, Nan and Wil traveled back and forth, spending four or five years in Venezuela at a time before returning to the U.S. for a year and then going back. In total, they spent 38 years in Venezuela.
“It was a beautiful, beautiful country over there with the mountains and the sea,” Nan said.
They learned to speak Spanish and grew their family, having four children total, three sons and a daughter.
“Since Mom and Dad were involved with church, a lot of our activities involved church,” son Kent Anderson said. “The other part was we were 30 miles from the Caribbean. So we’re beach people.”
They family often went to the beach, where Wil and the children scuba dived, surfed and swam.
Among their adventures was the birth of their daughter, who came early. Wil had to help Nan deliver the baby in the backseat of their car just after 1 a.m.
“Our prayer was ‘Lord, help us,’” Wil said. “That’s all we could do.”
Music was always a part of their ministry.
“When they moved to Venezuela, it was very rural,” Kent said. “Their weren’t many pianos and they were in horrible shape. By the time they left Venezuela, (Nan) was the pianist for a church choir that was asked to perform on national TV ... part of Mom’s legacy are all of the piano students that learned how to play.”
At one church, there was an old piano that was impacted by the humid environment.
“The keys would stick,” Nan said. “(Wil) would get up early every Sunday morning, he would take the whole inside out of the piano and put it out in the sun to dry it out before the services started because it wouldn’t play otherwise.”
Over the years, Wil would write poetry and verses and Nan would sit down and come up with the music.
“That’s the way we work together,” Nan said. “I enjoyed that so much. I enjoyed composing.”
In 1990, Wil and Nan moved to Florida, where they remained active in the church. Nan became an avid Miami Marlins fan, and she still watches every game on television.
In Florida, they became connected to the Cuban community. Wil traveled to Cuba several times during the 1990s to teach ministry.
In 2007, they moved to Dubuque to live with their son Kent, who works at Clarke University. Today, they have nine grandsons and 11 great-grandchildren.
“We’re in love, there’s no doubt about it,” Wil said. “Since the first time I saw her, I thought, ‘There’s the girl I want to marry.’”
Wil wrote a Spanish-language marriage counseling book for pastors. Wil’s core advice is that it is better to prevent than to lament.
They credit faith with keeping their relationship strong.
“Everyday, seek what God wants you to do,” Nan said. “Keep in contact with God through prayer and reading the Bible.”