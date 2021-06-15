Police said a man traded explicit messages with a girl younger than 14 in Dubuque County.
Gustavo Huerta, 24, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:38 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Central Avenue on a warrant charging sexual exploitation of a child and enticing away a child, both felony counts.
Court documents state that a mother reported to police late last year that she found sexually explicit conversations on her daughter’s smartphone between Huerta and her daughter. The conversations alluded to sex and included explicit photographs.
Investigators submitted a search warrant to Facebook, requesting communications and messages between Huerta and the girl. Investigators received the requested information on Jan. 28 and began reviewing the material.
Huerta admitted to police that he met with the girl three times but denied any sexual activity, court documents state.