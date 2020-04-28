PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A condition update wasn’t immediately available Monday morning for two brothers who suffered burns and smoke inhalation during a fire Friday afternoon in rural Platteville.
Daniel and Ron Reed were taken by ambulance to Southwest Health Center in Platteville before being transferred to UW Health University Hospital in Madison, according to the Platteville Fire Department.
A spokeswoman from UW Health did not return a call early Monday about the condition of the men.
Firefighters from Platteville and Potosi responded to the Reed residence around 1:40 p.m., at 6491 Stumptown Road east of Platteville, according to an email to the Telegraph Herald from Fire Chief Ryan Simmons.
The blaze caused about $130,000 worth of damage. Firefighters were on the scene until 5:45 p.m.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.