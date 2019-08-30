MAQUOKETA, Iowa — State authorities reported this week that they still await an autopsy report for a Maquoketa man who died shortly after being arrested more than two months ago.
Special agent Richard Rahn said the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has completed its investigation into the death of Drew M. Edwards, 22, but that the results from the autopsy have not been received.
Edwards was arrested June 15 on “assault-related charges” after law enforcement responded to a “physical altercation” in the 100 block of West Apple Street in Maquoketa, according to a press release. Soon after his arrest, Edwards showed signs of a “medical episode.” He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Rahn said his agency has provided its investigative findings to a special prosecutor, who ultimately will determine if criminal charges are warranted. Rahn noted that the prosecutor, whose name he would not provide, also awaits the autopsy report.
Staff at the Jackson County Recorder’s Office reported Thursday that they did not have a death certificate for Edwards. County Attorney Sarah Davenport told the Telegraph Herald that she is not involved in the investigation.
A message left with the state medical examiner’s office regarding the autopsy results was not returned.