CASCADE, Iowa -- The Iowa chapter of the National International Harvester Collectors Club, also known as the Red Power Club, held its 30th anniversary meeting and celebration at Knights of Columbus Hall in Cascade earlier this month.

The Iowa chapter has 382 members, with around 7,000 in the national organization. Iowa is one of 45 chapters worldwide, which includes two chapters in Canada, one in Sweden and one in the United Kingdom.

