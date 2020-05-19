A $100,000 grant to be put toward the installation of a splash pad and the expansion of basketball courts at a Dubuque park.
The city today announced the grant from The Wellmark Foundation for Comiskey Park.
"The plan itself (for improvements to the park) is more than we have the money for," said city Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware. "What this does is it allows us ... to free up money to spend on something else -- added elements or enhancements, more amenities."
City officials have budgeted about $1.2 million in grant and local funding for improvements to the park at the corner of East 25th and Jackson streets. The city previously received a $508,000 state grant and purchased an adjacent 2-acre parcel to expand outdoor recreational opportunities in the now nearly 6-acre park.
"The Wellmark Foundation funding will enhance our efforts to encourage more physical activity in the park and address the most important amenities identified by the community," Ware said in a city press release.
The splash pad will provide a water play feature for all ages and a place to cool down in the summer. And the expansion of basketball courts will add capacity to the existing overcrowded courts, according to the release.
The timetable for tackling the park project is less certain, given the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, but city officials aim to begin a small part of the overall park redevelopment project yet this year and have the entire project completed by the end of 2021.