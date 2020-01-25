CASSVILLE, Wis. — Following a challenging 2019 season, the Pride of Cassville Car Ferry will receive a leg up from the local village until fair weather can reel in much-needed revenue.
For the first time in at least six years, the Cassville Harbor Commission, an independent entity that oversees the ferry, lacked sufficient funds to begin service in May.
“The funds that the (commission) had were fairly low, so they needed a little bit of help with startup costs for this season,” said Cassville Village President Keevin Williams.
To assist the commission, the Cassville Village Board recently allocated up to $40,000, which will finance insurance, fuel, service and inspection fees. The commission intends to repay the loan by July.
“If they can run even half of a normal season, they would probably recoup enough to pay back what the village has offered to them,” Williams said.
The ferry traverses the Mississippi River on a 0.75-mile route that extends from Guttenberg, Iowa, to Cassville. Normally, it operates for a 120-day season from May through October, but due to repeated flooding in 2019, the ferry ran for just 46 days, Williams said.
Captain Kim Kottke, who piloted the boat from August through October, recalled lost days due to high water, which often submerges a portion of the landing on the Iowa side of the river.
“And then when the days you do run with the water, you deal with more trees and debris that are floating,” he said.
Commission members are hopeful for a brighter season.
“We’re looking forward to a year without flooding,” said Chairman Ron White.
Lending financial assistance to the commission is a rare occurrence, Williams said, but if circumstances necessitated it, the village would revisit the issue in future years.
The commission also will benefit from an up to $100,000 grant from the Federal Highway Administration that will finance the installation of an electronic navigation system and exterior lights on the ferry boat, which was christened in 2011.
The Pride of Cassville Car Ferry is the oldest ferry service in Wisconsin, dating to 1833.
It transports pedestrians, bikers, vehicles and even farm combines, offering an alternative river crossing for those who wish to avoid traveling north or south to pass over the Mississippi River via U.S. 18 in Prairie du Chien or U.S. 61 in Dubuque.
Climate scientists predict the Midwest will continue to see an increase in severe rain events and flooding as temperatures climb. Williams is resigned to the whims of the Mississippi River.
“It is what it is, considering the weather,” he said. “None of us have a crystal ball.”