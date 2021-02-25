Nine local students have been named finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
National Merit Scholarship Corp. officials each year recognize about 15,000 students nationwide as finalists in the program.
The local finalists are:
- Kunal Chugh, Hempstead High School
- Charles Fiegen, Hempstead High School
- Samantha Fish, Hempstead High School
- Nicole Johnson, Galena (Ill.) High School
- Luke Kotz, Hempstead High School
- Nathan Munshower, Wahlert Catholic High School
- Evan Poirier, Wahlert Catholic High School
- Justin Ringold, Dubuque Senior High School
- Brendan Stahl, Hempstead High School
The students were among about 16,000 students announced as semifinalists last year, based on scores earned in the Preliminary SAT test. All of the local semifinalists advanced to finalist standing.
About 7,600 of the finalists will go on to earn merit scholarships. Those students will be announced later this year.