Southwest Wisconsin lawmakers have introduced a bill in the state Senate aimed at correcting a loophole with repercussions for drivers statewide.
Wisconsin law currently requires all motorists to register their vehicles before operating them on roadways, but the state grants an exception during declared states of emergency.
Generally, governors narrowly tailor states of emergencies to a specific geography, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers instituted a statewide order for several months.
State Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, are the bill’s authors and said they were informed that law enforcement officials within their districts told them that officers were prevented from stopping improperly registered vehicles during that period.
The proposed legislation would enable people to drive unregistered vehicles only during an imminent public disaster or when the driver is at risk of imminent death or great bodily harm.