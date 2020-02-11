The Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District is moving forward with plans to issue debt for a $2.5 million athletic facilities project.
School board members directed Platteville engineering company Delta 3 to develop renderings and detailed drawings at a cost of $50,000 in preparation for sending the project out for bid, a date for which has not been established, according to Superintendent John Costello.
The project consists of installing an eight-lane track; baseball, discus, football, shot put and softball fields; and jump runways for track and field events.
The district believes that existing tax revenue will be sufficient to pay off the new debt within four years if state aid remains constant, so voters would not see a tax impact from the project.
Electors will see the ballot measure during the April 7 spring election.