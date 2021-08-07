BELMONT, Wis. — A canister vacuum, spray bottles and tool box were crowded around a bench Thursday inside a Belmont museum, where nearly 185 years ago Wisconsin’s first lawmakers slept.
Staff from the Wisconsin Historical Society scrambled this week to deep clean the First Capitol historic site in anticipation of visitors returning for the first time in more than a year.
“We’ve been getting something … every single day about asking when we’re going to open again or asking to buy tickets,” said Bethany Brander, the historical society’s Southwest Sites programs manager. “People want to visit.”
First Capitol was among eight historic sites that Wisconsin Historical Society officials had not planned to reopen until 2022 following a round of COVID-19-related state budget cuts. The historical society absorbed a more than $1 million reduction and reassigned more than 30 of its staff to the state’s administration, health and workforce departments to assist in pandemic response efforts.
The closures were especially damaging to southwest Wisconsin, where the economy draws millions from tourist spending. First Capitol and three other sites — Pendarvis, in Mineral Point; Stonefield, in Cassville; and Villa Louis, in Prairie du Chien — comprise the historical society’s attractions in the region.
Under mounting pressure, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced in June that he was allocating $1 million in federal aid to finance a reopening. Shortly before, legislation to the same effect — co-authored by state Reps. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville — successfully passed the state Assembly.
“We had heard, I think, two weeks before … that it was a possibility and we should prepare for it,” said Samantha Matern, Southwest Sites interpretation manager. “It was all very much up in the air.”
The society was left with about six weeks to undertake a process that normally begins the year prior.
Staff hurriedly ordered items for gift shops, planned a marketing campaign, updated sales software and attempted to hire tour guides and store clerks mid-season.
First Capitol, which in 2019 drew 711 visitors, features restored buildings that housed the Legislative Assembly upon the formation of the Wisconsin Territory in 1836.
The body drafted more than 40 laws in just 46 days, establishing a judicial system for the future state and naming Madison its permanent capital.
First Capitol will open to guests from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 5. Pendarvis, Stonefield and Villa Louis are expected to reopen on Aug. 20.
Face masks are required for visitors who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and strongly encouraged for everyone else, but agency staff expect policies to evolve as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues new guidance.
Brander said passersby driving along Lafayette County G have stopped to chat, drawn by the parked cars of staff.
“You remember why you like doing this job when you get to talk to people,” she said.