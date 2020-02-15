Galena native honored with conservation award

GALENA, Ill. — A Galena native and archaeologist recently received a top honor from a local conservation group.
Phil Millhouse received the 2020 Nancy Hamill Winter Conservation Leadership Award from the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation, the organization announced.
The award will be presented at the foundation’s annual meeting on March 28 at Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena.
A press release states that Millhouse was honored for his “cultural resource preservation and his influence within” the organization. Millhouse has conducted archaeological surveys, delivered findings and created reports for most of the foundation’s preserves.
The award is named after one of the foundation’s longtime board members and past board presidents.