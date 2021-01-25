UPDATE
The Grant County Sheriff's Department reported shortly after noon today that it learned that Barbara Hurley, 14, had died from injuries she sustained in Saturday's fire.
ORIGINAL
BLUE RIVER, Wis. — Grant County authorities today released the names of the two people who died from injuries sustained in a house fire and said two other children remain in critical condition.
The deceased are Andrew Brown, 33, and Frederick Hurley, 12, both of Blue River, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
The agency reported that Barbara Hurley, 14, remains in critical condition at a Milwaukee hospital, while Francis Hurley, 15, is in critical condition at UW Hospitals and Clinics in Madison.
The sheriff’s department previously said the fire at 105 Jay St. in Blue River, in the northern part of the county, was reported at about 3:40 a.m. Saturday when there was smoke coming from the residence.
Authorities were advised that multiple people were trapped inside, according to a press release.
In addition to the two people who died from their injuries and the two children still in critical condition, Jenny Joe Moe, 37, and Gilbert Moe, 38, were taken to area hospitals, where they were treated and released.
The release issued today said the investigation continues into the blaze. Staff from the state fire marshal’s office is assisting.