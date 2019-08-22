A second incumbent on the Dubuque City Council has filed paperwork to seek re-election in November.
Ward 2 Council Member Luis Del Toro this morning fulfilled his promise to run again for his seat. He is the fourth candidate to file paperwork necessary to appear on the Nov. 5 ballot since filing began Aug. 12.
Del Toro, who is completing his first four-year term on the board, faces a challenger in Laura Roussell, who filed paperwork on Aug. 12. The filing periods for cities with primary provisions -- such as Dubuque -- ends Aug. 29.
“Ward 2 needs representation that is willing to question things and willing to advocate on your behalf, not representation that will just go along to get along,” Del Toro wrote in a statement. “I’ve proven to be a strong voice of the people and will continue to advocate on your behalf during a second term.”
Two other seats will be open this fall. David Resnick filed to run for re-election to his at-large seat, while Jake Rios, who represents Ward 4, has stated he won't seek a second term.
Brad Cavanagh filed to run for the Ward 4 seat held by Rios. Jay Schiesl and Nino Erba both have announced plans to seek the Ward 4 seat, though neither has yet filed the necessary paperwork.
If all candidates file, it would trigger an Oct. 8 primary election to winnow the field of Ward 4 candidates to two.
The filing period for Iowa cities without primaries and school boards in the state is from Aug. 26 to Sept. 19.