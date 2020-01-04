SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Pinocchio’s Puppets, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Learn about puppets, make a hand puppet and marionette. Every child attendee receives a ticket voucher to the Heritage Center’s show “Pinocchio” Saturday, Jan. 25.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Josh Yeltman, Dimensional Brewing Co., 7 p.m., 67 Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m.,
7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.
Nate Jenkins, 1:30 p.m., 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Searchlight Soul, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Tanner Scheckel Live Music, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Sunday
Brown Bottle Bandits, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain Resort, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
LITERARY ARTS
Sunday
Galena (Ill.) LitFest: “Getting Rid of Mabel,” author reception, 2 p.m., Amelia’s Under the Lamplight Dinner Theater, 129 S. Main St. Keziah Frost will discuss her path to publication and share thoughts on the new genre of “up-lit.”
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous , MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave. Details: 608-331-0255.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
DIY Photo Tiles, noon, Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Collage and waterproof tiles for unique coasters or connectable wall art.
Nerf Capture the Flag, 5 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. For ages 18 and older.
Sunday
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.