A woman has been sentenced to two years of probation for conviction on a charge relating to a Dubuque shooting that took place last year.
Kimberly A. Jones-Watson, 40, of Davenport, Iowa, was recently given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. She was initially charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon but pleaded to the amended charge, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Robert Richter.
The charge stems from a shooting that occurred on Aug. 28. Court documents state that Dubuque police responded to the area of 19th Street and Central Avenue at about 5:30 a.m. that day after gunshots were reported.
Recommended for you
Officers reported finding Jones-Watson on the ground holding a gun, and her husband, Marvin D. Watson, 39, “bleeding with a gunshot wound to his back.” Watson was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment.
City traffic camera footage showed the incident occurred in the 1800 block of Central Avenue. Documents state that Jones-Watson initially can be seen holding a handgun in the middle of the street.
“(Marvin) Watson then takes the gun, and shots are exchanged with another subject standing on the sidewalk,” documents state. “During this exchange of gunfire, (Marvin) Watson is struck and goes to the ground in the middle of the street. Jones-Watson is then seen picking up the gun and standing in the street next to (Marvin) Watson.”
A vehicle parked on the east side of the 1800 block of Central Avenue started to pull away and drive south, documents state.
“Jones-Watson is then seen pointing the gun toward this vehicle and firing multiple shots at it,” documents state.
Officers later located the vehicle and found three bullet holes in it. The vehicle had been occupied by Deonta Reed, 37, and Brittany Luster, 34.
The women reported that they were sitting in the vehicle when the initial exchange of gunfire occurred, so they tried to leave the area, documents state. They reported that Jones-Watson then started shooting at their vehicle, and Luster believed she heard five shots being fired.
When interviewed by police, Jones-Watson said she believed the person who shot her husband had gotten into the vehicle carrying Reed and Luster, documents state. Jones-Watson also admitted to having shot at a vehicle coming toward her.