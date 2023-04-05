A woman has been sentenced to two years of probation for conviction on a charge relating to a Dubuque shooting that took place last year.

Kimberly A. Jones-Watson, 40, of Davenport, Iowa, was recently given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. She was initially charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon but pleaded to the amended charge, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Robert Richter.

