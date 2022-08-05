Frank Schwindel realizes the sequel rarely measures up to a perfectly executed original.
But he certainly will have fun trying.
Schwindel and the Chicago Cubs will face the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night, Aug. 11, in the second annual Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.
On a postcard-worthy evening last August, Tim Anderson belted a two-run home run into the cornfield in right-centerfield in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Chicago White Sox to a 9-8 victory over the New York Yankees in the inaugural Field of Dreams Game. In the top of the ninth, all-star sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton had homered to give the Yankees the lead.
“I don’t know if we can top it,” Schwindel, the Cubs’ first baseman, said during a Zoom meeting with the media on Wednesday afternoon. “You had Major League Baseball’s best sluggers in Stanton and Judge go deep and Tim Anderson hit one to win it … that’s going to be tough to beat. We’re going to show up like it’s any other day, play hard and hope we put on a show for the fans. But it is going to be tough to beat.”
The inaugural game and its star power attracted 5.87 million television viewers, the largest regular-season audience for an MLB game since 2005. Sports Business Journal later named it the best new event of 2021.
Both the Cubs and the Reds entered Thursday’s play at 20 games under the .500 mark. But the thought of playing next week in Dyersville energized players who most likely won’t play meaningful baseball in September.
“After watching it last year, everybody’s excited to be a part of it,” Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer said Wednesday. “I don’t know if Kevin Costner will be there again this year, but it was pretty cool watching him and Aaron Judge and all the players walk out of the corn. The coolest part was the scoreboard and watching guys manually going up there and changing the numbers. We never see that.
“I’m really looking forward to walking around where they built the original field and the movie set. I’m a big movie buff and I love watching movies, so I’m excited to be actually on a place where they had a movie being set. It was on TV two nights ago, and I watched the whole thing. It’s an incredible movie.”
Farmer understands the story behind the motion picture, too. For a high school assignment, the Atlanta native wrote a paper about the infamous Chicago “Black Sox” and Shoeless Joe Jackson, a central figure in the movie.
The Black Sox conspired to throw the 1919 World Series to the Reds, and eight members of the team were eventually banished from Major League Baseball. In the 1989 film, farmer Ray Kinsella builds a baseball field in his cornfield to give Jackson and the Black Sox a place to play.
“I don’t really feel like a villain because I play for the Reds,” Farmer said. “But, if we do want to play that role, I can do it. That’d be pretty cool.”
Schwindel has played in Iowa before, first as a visitor with the Kansas City Royals’ Triple-A affiliate based in Omaha and earlier this summer on an injury rehab assignment with the Iowa Cubs. Des Moines has hosted the Cubs’ top minor league affiliate since 1981.
“Obviously, there’s no big league team there, but the fans are passionate,” Schwindel said. “Iowa has some special fans over there, and it’s going to be a great time to have them come out and watch big league baseball.
“We’re very spoiled to play at Wrigley Field every day, because there’s a lot of history, obviously. But it’s going to be a great opportunity to play in the Field of Dreams game. We’re going to try to soak it all in.”
The game-day experience will be a little different for both teams. They will fly into Dubuque the day of the game, bus to Dyersville and depart later in the evening for Cincinnati, where they will resume a three-game series. Typically, teams arrive in a city the night before a game.
“It might bring us back to our minor-league bus days, when we’re traveling eight to 10 hours a night to go from one city to another — like going from Omaha to Oklahoma City,” Farmer said.
“We’ve played the Cubs a lot, so we’re very familiar with them. In that aspect, it will be just another ballgame. Every game counts. All 162 of them. But the different atmosphere will be a lot of fun.”
