The Salvation Army of Dubuque will offer a free four-day music program for students in third through 12th grade later this month.
The Music Conservatory will be held July 26-29 at the Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. A student concert will be held on July 29.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn about “guitar, ukulele, keyboard, brass, music theory, vocals and conducting,” according to a press release. Classes will be led by Peter Kim, music and creative arts director for The Salvation Army Heartland Division.
Those interested can register by calling 563-556-1573 or emailing Captain Emily Phelps at emily.phelps@usc.salvationarmy.org by July 21.