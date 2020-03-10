A rural Dubuque man is accused of sexually abusing a girl younger than 12.
Gregory J. Stechman, 24, was arrested at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday on warrants charging second-degree sexual abuse, indecent acts with a child and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. Attempts to get information related to the arrest over the weekend were unsuccessful.
Court documents obtained Monday indicate that Stechman sexually abused a girl he knew at a social gathering in Dubuque.
A warrant for Stechman’s arrest was issued Thursday. He has a court hearing set for Thursday, March 12, in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.