PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The City of Platteville will kick off its Fourth of July Celebrations on Sunday with the Clare Bank 5K Walk/Run.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, 405 E. Main St. The race begins at 8 a.m. People also can preregister online at www.bit.ly/3qwph6E.
A patriotic program, consisting of a keynote address and music, will occur at 10 a.m. at City Park.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the annual Heritage Day festival will occur at Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, with demonstrations and arts and crafts.
Legion Field will host food stands, a bounce house and multiple events, including a 3 p.m. bean bag tournament, fireworks at dusk and live music by the Adam Bartels Band from 7 to 9 p.m.
Those wishing to donate can send checks to Platteville Fireworks Fund, P.O. Box 780, Platteville, WI 53818.