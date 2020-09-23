A project on Julien Dubuque Bridge that at one time was expected to be completed in August now will stretch into October, to the dismay of frustrated motorists and East Dubuque, Ill., officials and business owners.
Hugh Holak, a resident construction engineer for the Iowa Department of Transportation, said Tuesday that the bridge project is anticipated to wrap up in the next three weeks. However, the DOT previously predicted the work would be completed on Aug. 15, then by around Labor Day.
“It’s hard to guess the timeline,” he said. “I’m guessing it’ll be done in a couple weeks, but I said that a month ago, too.”
Workers are replacing the chain-link fence around the bridge’s pedestrian walkway. Holak said the exterior fence is finished, and workers just need to finish the interior one.
The project began June 1, resulting in the closure of the bridge’s eastbound lane from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and detouring those vehicles into Wisconsin.
Tim Althaus, the owner of Family Beer & Liquor, said he is thankful to customers that have taken the detour and that business significantly picks up in the late afternoons, evenings and weekends when the lane is open. However, he said both he and customers are frustrated by the length of time the project is taking.
Althaus said he called the DOT in mid-July to check on the progress and was told it would be done in August.
“There was no question in my mind, watching the progress daily, that it wouldn’t be complete,” he said.
East Dubuque City Manager Loras Herrig also shared frustrations, noting that this is the second consecutive year in which the eastbound lane has had a long closure. A lighting replacement project shut things down from the end of May 2019 to the end of July 2019.
“We understand the bridge needs maintenance, but it has hurt our businesses,” Herrig said. “... We wish they would think about the financial impact on a small community, especially during COVID-19.”
Brooklyn, Iowa, construction company Minturn Inc. is handling the project. Holak said the company’s timeline to complete the work was extended after construction materials had to be reordered due to issues with the original materials.
The nature of the work, on a bridge over a body of water, slows down the process due to a range of factors, Holak said.
“When working there, it’s a lot slower than putting up a fence in your backyard,” he said.
The project also faces the common construction issue of not having as many workers as project officials would like, he added.
“Labor is hard to find,” Holak said. “They wish they had a few more guys.”