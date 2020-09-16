The latest findings of an investigation into groundwater contamination in southwest Wisconsin give additional insight into the impact of the region’s geology on water quality.
Differences in the soil and aquifers from which residents in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties draw their water could determine whether regulations implemented in eastern Wisconsin should likewise be applied to the state’s Driftless region.
Researchers involved in the Southwest Wisconsin Groundwater and Geology study collected water samples in March and found that 21 of 35 wells tested in the counties contained fecal contamination from human or livestock sources. The results, released today, resembled those uncovered in three previous well samplings conducted over the previous year.
“I would be very reluctant to say one (contamination source) is worse than the other,” said Mark Borchardt, a U.S. Department of Agriculture microbiologist who is collaborating with the U.S. Geological Survey and Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey for the research.
Combining all the data, scientists found that 76% of the 138 wells that were tested contained microbes that indicate the presence of fecal material. Sixty-four contained microbes with human origins, while 33 had sources from cattle and 13 from pigs.
An estimated 44% of residents in the three counties obtain their water from private wells, but the latest SWIGG findings cannot be generalized to the region at large. That is because the wells that contained fecal material already were known to be contaminated with either coliform bacteria or nitrates based on prior testing.
Sixty-five wells, or 47% of the sample, contained microbes that can cause illness in humans. Whether a person who drinks the water becomes sick, however, depends on the amount of water consumed, the concentration of pathogens and the person’s health.
Previous research conducted in eastern Wisconsin found that wells in Kewaunee County contained roughly equal components of human and livestock microbes, Borchardt said.
Southwest Wisconsin’s karst bedrock often has been compared to the geology of that region, but the SWIGG data indicate that the presence of human waste was consistently higher than livestock waste.
Human fecal material generally originates in effluent released by septic systems, while material from livestock often depends on whether the land has been fertilized.
State regulators might look to SWIGG to determine whether regulations regarding manure and synthetic fertilizer application need to be tightened.
The state approved targeted rules for 15 eastern Wisconsin counties in 2018, but they were not extended to other areas prone to groundwater contamination because officials lack sufficient information about southwest Wisconsin.
“Certainly, the geology is different,” State Geologist Ken Bradbury said.
Southwest Wisconsin contains a multilayered network of aquifers along with sub-surface layers that limit the vertical flow of water between them. Wells of varying depths draw from different sources.
During the project’s final phase, researchers will analyze the relationships between contamination and the local geology, land use and structural features of wells. They intend to release a final report in 2021.
“All of the things that we do on the landscape can have some impact,” Bradbury said. “The study was not designed to solve all the problems, but hopefully we’ll get some insights to see what can be done.”