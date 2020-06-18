The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Cheyenne M. Beyer, 23, of Lancaster, Wis., was arrested at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging possession of heroin, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia.
- Shawn M. Davis, 30, of 1673 Hickson Ave., was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Northwest Arterial and Dodge Street on charges of interference with official acts-bodily injury, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents state that an Iowa State Patrol trooper was injured during a struggle with Davis.
- Bridget M. Driver, 50, a resident of the Hillcrest Family Services residential facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at 7:41 a.m. Monday on a charge of assault. Court documents state that she assaulted Lindsey Daniel, 27, of that address.
- Symphony S. Altman, 19, of 2016 Jackson St., reported $500 worth of damage to a vehicle at that address at about 10:40 p.m. Monday.
- Scott L.J. Kowalske, 39, of 1600 Butterfield Drive, No. 126, reported the theft of $1,250 worth of items from his residence between 2 and 7:30 p.m. Monday.