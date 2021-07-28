Sorry, an error occurred.
MCGREGOR, Iowa — McGregor Marina has been bought and renamed Nauti Marina.
After 24 years, Ray and Faye Sporleder recently sold the business to Dylan Borglum and Shannon Alber.
The business offers houseboat and pontoon rentals, food and fuel. A restaurant, Mr. McGregor’s Beer & Bratz Garden, was closed this season.
Alber and Borglum have a series of upgrades planned, including a new restaurant to open next spring.
Borglum said that when he saw the McGregor business listed for sale several months ago, he called Alber and they jumped on the opportunity.
Alber also owns another marina, Makin’ Waves Marina, in Harpers Ferry. Alber said he had noticed the McGregor business before but thought it might be too much work to take on alone.
“I think it’s going to take two guys and a lot of work,” Alber said.
First, the friends plan on improving the pontoon boat docks.
“We’re looking at updating over a couple of years,” Borglum said.
By next spring, they plan on upgrading the bar and restaurant. Alber said they are open to leasing out the space or managing a restaurant internally.
Nauti Marina also eventually will have increased gasoline options, upgraded rental boats and new jet ski rentals.
“We’re planning on cleaning the whole place up and making it really nice,” Borglum said.
Alber said they started receiving suggestions for how they could expand or improve the marina from longtime customers.
“Everyone is excited,” Alber said. “Everyone is telling us what we should do. We really like to have that input.”
The name “Nauti” reflects the new owners’ intentions to create a fun environment, they said.
Alber is from West Union and Borglum is from Frederika, but both said they spend a lot of time on the Mississippi River and have been weekending in the area for years.
“Both of us have pretty much grown up on the river,” Borglum said. “We go boating pretty much every weekend. We love the river.”
McGregor Mayor Lyle Troester said the marina and the previous owners, the Sporleders, did a lot for the community.
He hopes the upgrades planned by Borglum and Alber will keep the business in McGregor for a long time.
“The marina is a wonderful thing for our town of McGregor,” Troester said. “It’s one of the few marinas that is located directly on the main channel of the Mississippi River.”
