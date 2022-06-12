The Iowa Supreme Court recently declined to review an appeal from a Dubuque man serving life in prison for a robbery and fatal shooting.
Imere D. Hall, now 24, was appealing the dismissal of his post-conviction relief application. Hall was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection with an April 2016 robbery in which Collin A. Brown, 21, was killed.
Authorities said Hall, Eric D. Campbell Jr. and Tacari T. Minifee were robbing Brown at gunpoint at Brown’s mobile home in Key West. Minifee fatally shot Brown as he fled.
Both Hall and Minifee were found guilty in jury trials of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, and both received a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Campbell was convicted by a jury of first-degree robbery and voluntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
In 2020, Hall filed an appeal regarding the denial of his post-conviction relief application, which argued that Hall received ineffective counsel.
The Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed the application dismissal in January and again issued the same opinion in March after granting Hall a petition for rehearing. The Iowa Supreme Court recently declined to further review the case.
In the Court of Appeals opinion, it states that Hall testified at trial that he went with Campbell and Minifee to Brown’s residence to buy marijuana. Hall also testified that only Campbell and Minifee pulled out guns, and he heard two gunshots after he eventually fled the residence.
Hall admitted during testimony that he was not truthful with law enforcement about the events of the shooting, saying he was afraid because the others involved were gang members.
Brown’s girlfriend who was at Brown’s residence during the robbery also testified at Hall’s trial, the opinion states. She testified that all three men involved in the robbery had guns, and two beat up Brown while another held a gun to her head.
The Court of Appeals opinion states that Hall believed his counsel “breached an essential duty” by not filing a motion to exclude evidence about gang membership from trial.
“The State offered no evidence about gangs,” the opinion states. “Rather, it was Hall who brought up gang membership to distinguish himself from the other participants.”
Hall also argued in his appeal that his trial counsel “conceded too much in the opening statement” by implying Hall was at the scene of the crime, which “amounts to a concession of Hall’s guilt,” documents state.
“Although counsel said Hall ‘is not contesting’ Minifee shot Brown, that statement does not remotely imply that Hall actually saw Minifee shoot Brown,” the opinion states. “... Nor do we believe Hall was prejudiced. There was ample evidence Hall was at the scene, including his own testimony.”