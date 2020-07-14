The U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday announced a $400,000 grant for East Central Intergovernmental Association in Dubuque.
The money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and will allow ECIA to “update economic development plans and fortify programs to assist communities in responding to the coronavirus pandemic,” according to a press release from the federal agency.
The release also quoted a federal official as saying the funding would help “by providing training to local governments to prepare them for future pandemics, hiring additional disaster recovery coordinators and assisting local governments with modifying their hazard mitigation and disaster recovery plans, city codes and ordinances.”