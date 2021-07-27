Encouraged by the early returns, Dubuque Community School District officials are exploring the possibility of expanding the use of solar power.
An array of solar panels were installed on the roof of the district’s buildings and grounds maintenance building at 2300 Chaney Road in April 2020 as part of the exploratory project.
“We looked at a year's worth of data and found that it reduced (energy) usage by $10,800,” said Kevin Kelleher, the district's chief financial officer.
The main purpose of evaluating ways to reduce energy cost, Kelleher said, was to save money in the district’s budget so they could invest in other priorities.
Now that the data has been collected, the project is in full study mode. The goal is to determine which of the Dubuque elementary school buildings are best suited for solar panels. Aspects such as roof structure and tree coverage can change how effective solar panels are.
There are no current plans to pursue solar energy for the middle or high school buildings as Kelleher said their large size would make it difficult to install solar panels.
Mark Fassbinder was an architect for 20 years and recently started his position as the school district’s buildings and grounds manager. He said a lot of people may not understand how the energy is collected and used.
“The conduit (pipes) come down to the generator where the energy is all stored,” he said. “Then the energy is distributed to power the lights and things like garage openers.”
Fassbinder added that the degree the panels are tilted at and direction they are facing is chosen purposely for optimal sun absorption.
Straka Johnson Architects, P.C. and Cenergistic — an energy conservation company based in Dallas, Texas — are crunching numbers and studying the architecture of the Dubuque elementary buildings.
“We gave them the direction and now we wait for them to come back with a recommendation,” Kelleher said.
He said they hope the study will be completed by June 30 so they can put the project out for bid by December.
Changing all light fixtures to light emitting diode (LED) lights in the school buildings is another way district officials are reducing energy cost and consumption. LED lights are designed to be more efficient and last longer than incandescent and fluorescent lights.
So far, Bryan Elementary and Audubon Elementary have received the LED lights. Next up, Kelleher said, are Eisenhower Elementary and Marshall Elementary.
Kelleher said that he hopes students will also be a part of the energy projects by being knowledgeable about them.
"We can look at how to incorporate the learning of students," he said. "We can teach them that science piece in class."