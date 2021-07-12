Jordan Butteris chugged along in a vintage Allis-Chalmers tractor as onlookers gathered on an adjacent hillside.
About 30 tractors participated in a pull event Sunday afternoon at Grand View United Methodist Church.
“I’m glad they let us pull here and put on a show,” Butteris said.
The church hosts the annual event featuring the Dubuque-based Hawkeye Vintage Farm Machinery Association and held down a hill on the religious organization’s spacious grounds.
“It’s a great event,” said Marilyn Nash, of Peosta.
Nash was sitting in a lawn chair on the hill, preparing to watch her husband Ron compete in the tractor pull.
“Everybody here is so friendly,” Marilyn Nash said. “It’s great for everybody to get to know other people.”
In the nearby church playground, 7-year-old Clayton Watters and his 5-year-old sister, Cecelia, both of Dubuque, were preparing to compete themselves in a kids’ pedal pull.
“It’s fun because when I win, I get a trophy,” Clayton said.
Clayton spoke with experience, having won a pedal-pull class a few years ago at the church.
“It makes me feel happy,” he said.
Grand View pastor Rev. Tom Shinkle said the event has been held on the church grounds for about seven years.
“The pullers have always liked coming to Grand View because we tend to hold a crowd,” Shinkle said. “A lot of times (at other events), they will pull only in front of their families. We will get a bigger crowd.”
As additional churchgoers pulled up lawn chairs on the hills, Shinkle explained that many stay to cheer for church favorites.
“Some people will stay because we have a church class — I’ll drive a tractor and some other church people will drive a tractor — so people will hang out,” he said.
Shinkle said the church continues to recover after emerging from COVID-19-related restrictions.
“It’s such a challenging summer, and it’s impacting us and other churches, even though things have opened up,” he said.
Down in the pit area with one of his tractors, Butteris said that his involvement in pulling is a family affair.
“My dad has a tractor here, too,” he said. “My family has always been buying and fixing tractors.”
Butteris described the attraction of pull events.
“It’s fun — it gives you an adrenaline rush,” he said. “When you win, it’s rewarding — especially if you (rebuilt the tractor) yourself.”