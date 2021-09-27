A Dubuque woman has pleaded guilty to a charge after failing to seek medical care for a child who ate marijuana gummies.
Janika J. Williams, 23, of Dubuque, recently pleaded guilty in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor.
She was initially charged with child endangerment with bodily injury, a felony.
Williams' plea document states that the Dubuque County Attorney's office will recommend a two-year suspended sentence and two years of informal probation. The documents also states that Williams' attorney will argue for a deferred judgment during sentencing.
Court documents state that Williams was watching her sister Jatika Williams' three children starting on Feb. 12 when she left them unattended in a bedroom.
"While in the room, the bag of (marijuana) gummies was located and (the 2-year-old) ate the entire bag," documents state. "Each gummie contained 50 mg of THC."
Janika Williams reported that when she returned to the room, the child was asleep and the empty package was on the floor, documents state.
On Feb. 13, Janika Williams called her sister and told her that the child was asleep.
"The child was unresponsive at this time and was unable to be woken up," documents state.
On Feb. 14, Jatika Williams took the child to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital after finding out the child was still asleep. The child woke up on Feb. 15.
Janika Williams later told police that she did not seek medical attention since the child was breathing OK.
Williams' sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 25 in the Dubuque County Courthouse.