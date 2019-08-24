Dubuque City Council members this week approved the latest master lease agreement with a cellular provider to install small cell transmitters on city utility poles.
This agreement is with U.S. Cellular, the city’s second-largest carrier. The company plans to begin with six small cell devices in the West End’s “Commercial Corridor,” located near Kennedy Mall and the Northwest Arterial.
These master agreements set conditions by which the city and company will enter agreements in the future.
“The companies in the future can come in and, rather than renegotiating an entire new lease, they would come in with a supplement with the technical details that would be reviewed by city engineering,” David Lyons, sustainable innovation consultant for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., told council members.
These agreements are for 4G transmitting, Lyons explained, not the upcoming 5G network technology which has raised caution, if not alarm, from council members and the public in the past.
“Knowing the interest of the council as previously expressed on the different types of transmission capacities, the equipment we’re talking about now is not capable of transmitting in a 5G atmosphere,” Lyons said.
The small cell devices will be connected to each other by fiber and increase reception in the areas in which they are installed.
Council Member Kate Larson said that it was uncommon for so many small cell devices to be necessary in a small area.
Lyons, though, said it was consistent with apparent needs.
“The first one approved was (with) Verizon in the Kerper (Boulevard) area,” Lyons said. “That is now under use and we need that much bandwidth. 4G even is going to require this type of density.”
Through this agreement, U.S. Cellular will pay the city $150 per year, per utility pole. And the company will be responsible for replacing a pole in certain cases, if both city and small cell devices are on the pole that needs replacing.
The city also can connect any new surveillance cameras on the same poles.
If — and probably when — U.S. Cellular or any other company wants to install devices for 5G, that will have to come back to the City Council for approval.
But Lyons said that likely won’t be any time soon, since Dubuque isn’t a “tier one” municipality — like the Twin Cities or east and west coast metros — for those projects.